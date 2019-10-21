India continuing with its policy of zero tolerance of

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the country is continuing its policy of zero tolerance of terrorism and its forces have been thwarting all threats to internal security. Reddy's comment comes on the heels of a major counter-offensive by the Indian Army against Pakistan on Sunday when it carried out heavy artillery strikes targeting four terror launch pads and several Pakistani military positions in Neelam Valley in PoK, against unprovoked firing.

The Indian retaliation, in which 6 to 10 Pak soldiers and as many terrorists were killed, came a day after Pakistan military resorted to firing in Tangadhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control to assist infiltration by terrorists, killing two Indian Army personnel and a civilian. Reddy asserted that Indian forces have been capably thwarting all threats to Indias internal security and there have been reduction in casualties of police personnel and civilians.

"The entire country salutes our police forces, their families and remember with pride those brave police personnel martyred in the line of duty this day on Police Commemoration Day", the union minister of state for home affairs said at the 'Smriti Parade' here on the occasion of Assam Police commemoration day programme. Referring to the Assam Police, he said its personnel had sacrificed their lives in fights against militants and insurgents, in the maintenance of law and order, tackling crime and ensuring security in border areas.

The force had displayed courage and valour in the conduct of counter intelligence operations during the past several decades apart from helping the needy in times of floods and other natural disasters, he said. Reddy said it is because of the supreme sacrifice by the personnel of Assam police that the security situation in the state has completely changed. An era of peace and prosperity had been ushered in with a fillip to investment opportunities in the state.

Since 1964 a total 879 Assam Police personnel have laid down their lives for maintenance of law order and order in the state, he said. The entire state is carrying forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East Policy both in letter and spirit, Reddy added.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the programme, the union minister appealed to the remaining insurgent groups of the north east to lay down arms, join the mainstream and contribute to the nation's progress. In a democracy like India there is no place for violence and that every difference can be sorted out through dialogue in a peaceful manner, he added.

Reddy was briefed about the security scenario in BSF's Guwahati Frontier on Sunday and said that during the winter session Parliament legislations would be introduced to strengthen the paramilitary forces, a BSF release said. He lauded the supreme sacrifice of the BSF personnel and citizens can celebrate festivals in peace while the soldiers secure the borders.

He interacted with the BSF and NRDF personnel at the Frontier's headquarters here and celebarted Diwali with the BSF Praharies, the release said on Monday..

