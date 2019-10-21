Red alert in 7 dists of Kerala

As the North East Monsoon became vigorous over Kerala, a 'red alert' has been sounded in 7 districts on Monday with heavy to very heavy rains and extremely heavy falls being forecast at isolated places over the southern state and Mahe. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority red alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad on Monday and in four districts on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked people to be vigilant. The red alert is a call to immediately take preventive steps to evacuate people from vulnerable areas to shelter camps and provide others with emergency kits.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, squally weather is very likely over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea along with Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka-Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep and Comorin and over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal along with north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coast. Kochi witnessed severe waterlogging with heavy rains pounding the commercial city and nearby areas in the morning, affecting polling.

Voters had to wade through knee deep muddy waters to cast their franchise. Most of the public transport also kept away in many places. According to the IMD, Ernakulam South recorded the highest rains of 20 cm, followed by Vaikom in Kottayam 19 cm, Alapuzha, Mancompu (Alappuzha district)17 each, Kochi 16, Kozha (Kottayam district) 15, Punalur (Kollam district), Kanjirappally (Kottayam district) 12 each and Konni (Pathanamthitta district)11 cm.

Fishermen have been advised not to put to sea due to rough seas. Due to waterlogging in the rail tracks in Ernakulam Southern Railways cancelled Monday's Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Express and Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity express and Bengaluru-Ernakulam express of Tuesday.

Twelve passengers trains of Monday have been fully cancelled. The Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Janshatabdi express of Monday and Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi express of Tuesday were also cancelled.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, in hilly and coastal areas restriction has been imposed for tourism related activities in the next 48 hours, according to sources. People staying near coastal areas and near dams should remain vigilant due to the red alert in the district, Collector K Gopalakrishnan said in a press release..

