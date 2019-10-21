International Development News
Three crushed to death by train while crossing tracks

PTI Medininagar
Updated: 21-10-2019 18:11 IST
Three members of a familywere crushed to death when they came under the wheels of theDelhi-Ranchi Garib Rath Express train on Monday in Jharkhand'sPalamau district, police said

They were crossing the tracks to attend natures callaround 5 am near Lalgarh Railway Station, about 20 km from thedistrict headquarters town of Medininagar when the incidenthappened, the police said

The bodies of the three - two women and a minor girl -were sent to Medininagar Sadar Hospital for post-mortemexamination, the police added.

COUNTRY : India
