Three crushed to death by train while crossing tracks

Three members of a familywere crushed to death when they came under the wheels of theDelhi-Ranchi Garib Rath Express train on Monday in Jharkhand'sPalamau district, police said

They were crossing the tracks to attend natures callaround 5 am near Lalgarh Railway Station, about 20 km from thedistrict headquarters town of Medininagar when the incidenthappened, the police said

The bodies of the three - two women and a minor girl -were sent to Medininagar Sadar Hospital for post-mortemexamination, the police added.

