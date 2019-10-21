Police observes martyrs day

Dakshina Kannada district police and Mangaluru city police observed martyrs day at the district armed reserve police premises here on Monday to pay homage to police personnel who sacrificed their lives on duty. Daskhina Kannada principal and sessions judge, Justice Kadloor Satya Narayana Acharya, IGP Arun Chakravarthy, District Superintendent of Police Laxmi Prasad and deputy commissioner Sindhu Rupesh were among those who offered floral tributes to the martyrs at the function.

Addressing the gathering of police force, Justice Acharya said the government should take steps to provide free education for the children of policemen who lost their lives on duty. In Udupi also, the district police observed the martyrs' day at the Reserve Force centre.

Senior police officials, including the Udupi District Superintendent of Police Nisha James offered floral tributes to the personnel who lost their lives on duty..

