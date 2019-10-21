International Development News
Maharashtra: 3 dead 16 injured in bus accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Three people lost their lives while 16 others were injured when a private bus carrying 35 persons met with an accident at Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the wee hours of Monday.

ANI Pune (Maharashtra)
Updated: 21-10-2019 19:01 IST
Visual from the site of bus accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Three people lost their lives while 16 others were injured when a private bus carrying 35 persons met with an accident at Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the wee hours of Monday. Police and rescue teams arrived at the accident spot after the incident which happened at around 5 am today on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Talegaon.

According to reports, the passengers were on the way to cast their votes at a polling booth in Satara when the bus met with an accident en route. The police and rescue teams carried the injured to a local hospital in Talegaon.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
