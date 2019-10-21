International Development News
Development News Edition
PTI Buldhana
Updated: 21-10-2019 20:01 IST
Former armyman kills self, two kids in Maharashtra

A 42-year-old former Army jawan allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well with his two children in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, the police said. Gopal Charate allegedly jumped into a well with daughter Khushi (13) and son Yash (11) at Ambatekali village on Sunday night.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when their floating bodies were spotted. The reason for Charate's extreme act was yet to be ascertained, said Pravin Tali, in-charge of Hiwarkhed police station..

COUNTRY : India
