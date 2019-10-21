BJP against electricity subsidy being provided to Delhiites: AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not being in favor of providing cheap electricity to Delhiites. He said the AAP is keen on providing free electricity to people while BJP leader Vijay Goel had said in an interview that they would withdraw the electricity subsidy after coming to power in Delhi.

"Our government is providing electricity to the people of Delhi at cheap prices in comparison to other states across the country," he said. Stressing on the electricity bills, he said: "In Gurgaon, residents have to pay Rs 900 after using 200 units and Rs 1400 in Mumbai. Whereas, 200 units of electricity is free in Delhi. Haryana and Maharashtra have BJP governments."

He claimed that the BJP wants to benefit the power companies rather than common people. Chadha added that now it is on the people of Delhi to decide who they want to choose in Assembly elections in Delhi, scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

