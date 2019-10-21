International Development News
13 injured in blast in fire cracker manufacturing factory

PTI Barpeta
Updated: 21-10-2019 21:22 IST
At least 13 people were injured, two of them seriously, in a blast in a fire cracker manufacturing factory in lower Assam's Barpeta district on Monday, officials said. The workers of Assam Fireworks Industry were manufacturing firecrackers when a sudden blast occurred and the fire injured 13 workers, including two seriously with almost 50 per cent burn injuries, the officials said.

The cause of the blast could not be ascertained immediately, the officials added. The fire brigade personnel rushed to the factory to douse the fire.

All the injured workers were sent to Fakruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital here, the officials said. The workers said many of them saved their lives by jumping into a nearby pond from where they were rescued..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
