Gold worth Rs 83 lakh seized, 3 arrested

Three persons were arrested from the city's Ultadanga area after 18 pieces of gold bars worth Rs 83 lakh and a huge amount of Bangladeshi currency were seized from their possession on Monday, police said. The three persons were arrested as they could not give any satisfactory reply for possessing such a huge amount of gold and the foreign currency, a senior police officer said.

Two of the three persons were identified as residents of Nadia district while one hailed from the city, were held when they were moving in a vehicle under the jurisdiction of Maniktala Police Station limits, the officer said. "A total of 18 pieces of gold bars weighing 2.125 kg with a market value of Rs 83 lakh and Bangladesh currency notes amounting to Rs 10 lakh were seized from their possession for which they couldn't give any satisfactory reply," he said.

Primary investigation revealed that the first two accused acknowledged smuggling the gold bars from neighbouring Bangladesh, the officer claimed. Last week, one Bangladeshi national was arrested from the city with five gold bars weighing around 583 gm..

