CM says will act against officials responsible for delaying power project and cost overrun

The Rajasthan government on Monday said it will act against the officials and the firm responsible for delay in implementation of the Kalisindh power project in Jahlwar, leading to its cost overrun by over Rs 200 crore. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided to take actions against the government official, while approving an increased outlay of Rs 9,680 crore for the Kalisindh Thermal Power Project (Units 1 and 2), initially scheduled to be executed by 2014 at a cost of Rs 9,479 crore, an official statement said.

While approving the Finance Department's proposal, chief minister also said the penalty will be recovered from the erring firm and adjusted towards the cost of the project, the statement said. PTI AG

