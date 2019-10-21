Manipur CM convenes for all-party meeting on Naga issue

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Naga peace talk and its impact on Manipur, officials said on Monday. The meeting was called three days after the Interlocutor for the Naga talks and Nagaland Governor R N Ravi said that the Central government is determined to conclude the decades-long peace process without delay.

In a statement, Ravi had said on October 18 that a mutually agreed draft comprehensive settlement, including all the substantive issues and competencies, is ready for inking the final agreement. The Manipur CM's Secretariat on Monday announced that the chief minister has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday at 4 pm.

A meeting of all the legislators of BJP led coalition government in Manipur was held on Sunday to discuss the possible outcome of Naga peace talk and its impact on Manipur. The meeting chaired by the chief minister decided to call an all-party meeting on October 22.

The meeting resolved that any solution to Naga talk should not affect the integrity of Manipur in any manner. Manipur, a neighbour of Nagaland has a sizeable number of Naga population..

