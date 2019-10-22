Heavy rains likely to batter Kerala, K'taka as North East monsoon gets active, IMD issues Orange alert

Karnataka and Kerala are battling floods as rivers flowing through the states have swelled up after heavy downpour in the region. This is due to the North-East monsoon becoming active over the states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rains in these states, directing the state administrations to step up action.

An orange alert by the IMD means "be prepared to face any situation arising out of severe weather condition". According to the weather forecast agency, river Ghatprabha at Gokak falls in Belgaum district of Karnataka at 6 in the morning was flowing at 542.02 meters, which is above its danger level of 542.00 meters.

Krishna at Navalgund in Dharwad district of Karnataka is also flowing above the danger level. It is flowing at 565.95 meters, above its danger level of 564 meters. In Kerala, river Pamba at Thumpamon and river Kaveri at Palakdavu are also flowing above their danger mark. The former is flowing 10.55 meters above its danger level of 10 meters and the latter is flowing 0.73 meters above its danger mark of 6.9 meters.

The districts which have got an IMD alert include Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over Karnataka and Kerala for the next few days. The fishermen have been warned not to go out to sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast. (ANI)

Also Read: Karnataka: 2 drown while immersing Durga puja materials

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)