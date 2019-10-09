Karnataka: 2 drown while immersing Durga puja materials

Two children drown while immersing Durga puja materials in Gobbur K village lake in Karnataka's Kalaburagi city on Wednesday. Both deceased identified as Ganesh (19) and Gopal (18) were the residents of Kollur village.

The bodies have been recovered from the lake and the police has taken the cognisance into the matter. The police initiated the probe. (ANI)

