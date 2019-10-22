International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Heavy rains lash Pune, several areas waterlogged

Heavy rainfall caused water-logging in several areas of Pune on Tuesday morning, disturbing normal lives of people.

ANI Pune (Maharashtra)
Updated: 22-10-2019 12:12 IST
Heavy rains lash Pune, several areas waterlogged

Water logging due to heavy rainfall in Pune. Image Credit: ANI

Heavy rainfall caused water-logging in several areas of Pune on Tuesday morning, disturbing normal lives of people. Kondhwa and Sahakar Nagar recorded 51.50 mm and 47.00 mm respectively, disrupting in the morning traffic.

A bus carrying 23 passengers got stuck in the waterlogged road until fire officials came to help the people. Some houses at BT Kavde Road were also affected by heavy rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune is likely to receive more rains accompanied by a thunderstorm tomorrow. (ANI)

Also Read: Huawei Fusion Solar Powers Select Areas of Beijing Daxing International Airport

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019