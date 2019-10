Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Balakote sector of Mendhar.

Yesterday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

