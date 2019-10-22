12 arrested during police checks in Noida, Gr Noida

The police have arrested 12 people for various offences including possession of illicit liquor and firearms during a special campaign in Noida and Greater Noida ahead of Diwali, officials said on Tuesday. The arrests were made on Monday evening during the 'Operation Clean' campaign to clear encroachment and increased foot patrolling, they said.

"Twelve suspects were arrested during the six hour drive while illicit liquor, illegal firearms, stolen and unclaimed vehicles were also recovered," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said. A police spokesperson said 16 shopping malls, 33 metro stations across Gautam Buddh Nagar were inspected during the drive besides banks and other public places.

The inspection drive will continue in the coming days as well, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)