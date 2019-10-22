2 killed, 4 injured as car rams into truck

Two people were killed and four injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck at a village here, police said. The accident occurred around Monday midnight when the car was on its way to Kanpur, SHO of Chilla police station Vinod Kumar Singh said.

All the injured were rushed to a hospital where Phoolchand (55) and Ravi (31) succumbed to the injuries, the SHO said.

He said the condition of two injured was stated to be critical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)