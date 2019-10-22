UP: STF arrests 5 involved in manufacturing of illegal weapons

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested five persons allegedly involved in the illegal manufacture of weapons from Sandila Railway Station here. A total of 23 pistols and magazines were recovered from the accused.

"We have arrested five persons of a gang which is involved in the manufacture and supply of illegal weapons. They are being interrogated and we are uncovering their network," said Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi. The police also revealed that the UP-based gang has possible connections in Haryana, Bihar, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

A total of twenty-three .32 bore pistols and magazines have been recovered from the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

