Pondy government declares October 28 a public holiday

Puducherry Chief MinisterV Narayanasamy announced on Tuesday that October 28, the dayafter Diwali, would be a public holiday for all offices andeducational institutions in the Union Territory

He told newsmen that this was in response to the pleamade by several sections of people that the day after Diwalibe declared a holiday

Narayanasamy said to compensate the holiday alloffices and educational institutions would work on November 9(Saturday).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)