Hyderabad cops books prisoner for attacking jail official

A prisoner has been bookedfor allegedly attacking the jail warden at the Chanchalgudacentral prison here, police said on Tuesday

Goli Rajesh, a prisoner convicted in a theft case wasrecently shifted to the prison from Warangal and he attackedHead Warden Satyanarayana as his name was not cleared for atelephone call which he was entitled for, on time, policeInspector N Satyanarayana said

The warden sustained minor bruises on his cheek and acase under IPC section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deterpublic servant from his duty) was registered against theprisoner, he added.

