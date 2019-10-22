International Development News
Himachal: Over 1 kg heroin seized in Kullu, one arrested

The city police on Tuesday seized 1kg and 996-gram heroin and arrested a man from the Bada gram village here.

ANI Kullu (Himachal Pradesh)
Updated: 22-10-2019 18:41 IST
The seized heroine by the police in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The city police on Tuesday seized 1kg and 996-gram heroin and arrested a man from the Bada gram village here. "While the police were on the routine patrolling, they suspected a man who got nervous after seeing them. While searching through the belongings, 1 kg and 996 gram of heroin was seized. He has been arrested," Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kullu told ANI.

The accused was identified as Poorn Chand (30)---resident of Kullu. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
