Post-monsoon rains lash parts of Gujarat; more showers on Wed

Parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat received rainfall on Tuesday with the Met department predicting isolated showers in both the regions of the state on Wednesday as well. Isolated places in south Gujarat and Saurashtra, especially Junagadh, Amreli, Bharuch, Navsari and Dang, received rainfall, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The sporadic showers were a result of a low pressure formation over the Arabian Sea, which may lead to moderate rainfall in some parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra on Wednesday, he said. On Monday, the agency had stated that a low pressure area was building over the east-central Arabian Sea, with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

It is likely to become a well-marked low in the next 36 hours and may intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours, before moving towards north-east over the east-central Arabian Sea by October 24, he said. In Gujarat, talukas, including Malia and Keshod in Junagadh district, Savarkundla in Amreli, Netrang in Bharuch and Vansda in Navsari received rains, an official from the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

On October 14, the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from Gujarat, which received 142 per cent of long period average rainfall with the maximum downpour of 446.05mm recorded in August, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)