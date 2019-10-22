Karnataka HC orders HAL employees to call off ongoing strike

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday restrained Hindustan Aeronautics Employees' Association (HAEA), its office bearers, members/workmen from continuing their ongoing strike in any form.

In an interim order, the court said the employees cannot continue their strike any form of agitation which disrupts day-to-day activities of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a public sector company, and its offices in Bengaluru.

The HAL employees, under the ambit of HAEA, are on an indefinite strike since October 14, demanding "wage settlement 2017". (ANI)

