CBI takes over probe into case of alleged land grabbing by ex-Assam DGP

The CBI has taken over the investigation into a case of alleged land grabbing by former Assam director-general of police Khagen Sarmah following an order of the Gauhati High Court, officials said. The agency has taken over probe in five FIRs, related to kidnapping and cheating among others, that were registered at the Paltanbazaar Police Station in Guwahati between 2009 and 2010.

According to the procedure, the CBI does not make any changes in the FIR registered by the state police, but its findings may concur or differ in the final report. The court had issued the orders for the CBI probe in June on a petition by late Magni Devi Jain.

She had alleged that a prime piece of land owned by her in the center of Guwahati was fraudulently sold to Bandana Sarmah, the wife of Khagen Sarma, by suspected land mafia. Jain had sought action against the land grabbers and land mafia, including Sarma, claiming that they had used influence, muscle power, fabrication of documents and other illegal activities to grab her land. She had also claimed that pressure was exerted on her by police to vacate the property.

The court had noted that the caretaker of the land in question was also abducted and killed Justice S K Medhi had held that the harassment and threats to the caretaker were "not only shocking but appeared to be a scene from a thriller". The caretaker Inder Singh Dell was abducted on April 7, 2010, and was later found murdered.

Jain had alleged that the abduction and murder were possible only due to the involvement and patronage of Sarma. "The materials which are on record, the relevant of which have also been discussed in this order indicate that the entire investigation has been done in a manner which, to say the least, was wholly unfair, partial, motivated and a mere eyewash," the high court had said.

