Man arrested for killing mother for not paying heed to his requests for money

A 22-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly bludgeoning his mother to death after she did not pay heed to his repetitive requests for money, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar last week, they said.

Police said on October 17, they were informed by the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital that a woman named Shiksha Devi had been admitted by her son Mukul. However, after examining CCTV footage it was found that Ashutosh was absconding since the time of the incident, they said.

She died on Monday from injuries and a case of murder was registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said. Based on specific information, Ashutosh was arrested on Monday from Modi Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

Ashutosh hit Devi on the head several times with an iron rod, Surya said, adding that the accused told police that he attacked his mother when she was performing 'pooja'. “He asked his mother seven to eight times for money but she did not reply. He got furious and took an iron rod and hit her on the head several times and fled the spot," the DCP said.

Since the incident, which took place at 10:30 am on October 17, he stayed at several places, including railway stations at Sharanpur, Shamli, Haridwar, Loni and Behta, all in Uttar Pradesh, police said. The iron rod has been seized. PTI AMP

