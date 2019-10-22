Asst Prof arrested for accepting bribe

An assistant professor of Gauhati Medical College Hospital was caught red-handed by the Assam Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on Tuesday while he was accepting bribe from a person to issue a post-mortem report. Assistant Professor of the Forensic Medicine department Dr Manoj Kumar Baishya was caught by the Assam Anti Corruption Bureau team while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant, said an Assam Police press release.

The bribe money has been seized from the possession of the accused and the certified copy of the post mortem report handed over in exchange of the bribe money have also been seized, the release said. The accused public servant has been arrested by observing due procedures and will be forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Assam, Guwahati on Wednesday, the release added..

