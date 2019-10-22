IAF test-fires BrahMos surface-to -surface missiles successfully

The Indian Air Force (IAF) fired two BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles at Trak Island in Andaman and Nicobar islands and the mock targets were hit successfully. The twin firings, done on October 21 and 22, were carried out as part of routine official training.

According to a IAF tweet, the missiles "engaged the designated mock targets close to 300 kilometres away". "A direct hit on the target was achieved in both cases. The firing of the missile has enhanced the IAF's capability to engage the grounds targets with pin-point accuracy from a mobile platform," it said.

BrahMos is a medium-range supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarine, ships, aircraft, or land. (ANI)

Also Read: Josh Talks Collaborates With the Veterans of Indian Air Force on the Occasion of 88th Indian Air Force Day

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)