International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

IAF test-fires BrahMos surface-to -surface missiles successfully

The Indian Air Force (IAF) fired two BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles at Trak Island in Andaman and Nicobar islands and the mock targets were hit successfully.

ANI Port Blair (Andaman And Nicobar)
Updated: 22-10-2019 22:08 IST
IAF test-fires BrahMos surface-to -surface missiles successfully

A direct hit was achieved in the two firings, the IAF said.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) fired two BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles at Trak Island in Andaman and Nicobar islands and the mock targets were hit successfully. The twin firings, done on October 21 and 22, were carried out as part of routine official training.

According to a IAF tweet, the missiles "engaged the designated mock targets close to 300 kilometres away". "A direct hit on the target was achieved in both cases. The firing of the missile has enhanced the IAF's capability to engage the grounds targets with pin-point accuracy from a mobile platform," it said.

BrahMos is a medium-range supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarine, ships, aircraft, or land. (ANI)

Also Read: Josh Talks Collaborates With the Veterans of Indian Air Force on the Occasion of 88th Indian Air Force Day

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019