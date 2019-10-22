UP STF busts inter-state arms smuggling gang, 5 held

An inter-state gang of arm smugglers has been busted and five people, including its mastermind arrested, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Tuesday. The accused were held on Monday from Sandeela in Hardoi district and almost two dozen pistols along with ammunition were seized from them, a senior officer said.

The accused have been identified as Akash Dabar, Saurabh Yadav, Kehar Singh, Saddam Hussain, and Gaurav Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh said. “Twenty-three pistols, 46 magazines, six mobile phones and Rs 12,000 cash were seized from their possession,” Singh said.

He said the accused told the interrogators that they used to procure the arms from and around Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh and would then supply it to buyers in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra. “The gang would use rail route to transfer the firearms illegally from Madhya Pradesh to other states and then sell it off at a huge margin,” he added.

A case has been registered in Hardoi and further probe is underway, the STF said.

