Three children drowned while taking bath in a pond, in Samastipur district's Damodarpur on Tuesday.

The deceased children have been identified as Prince Kumar (10), Vikas Kumar (8) and Shivam Kumar.

The incident occurred in Damodarpur Chowk of Vibhutipur police station area. (ANI)

