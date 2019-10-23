Teenaged boy held for raping minor girl in Maharashtra

A 15-year-old boy has been held for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl at his home in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. The girl would go to the teen's home for tuition classes by his sister, a police official said.

On Monday, there was no one but the boy at home when the child went for the class. The teen allegedly took advantage of the fact and raped her, he recounted. According to senior police inspector Balaji Phandhare, the child returned home crying and told her parents what had happened.

The boy was taken into custody following a complaint by the parents and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. He was produced before a court on Tuesday which ordered him to be lodged at a remand home, he added..

