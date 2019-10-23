Three armed men nabbed after exchange of fire at Connaught Place

Three armed men, who targeted morning walkers and cyclists at Connaught Place, were nabbed following an exchange of fire with the police near Shankar Market on Wednesday morning, officials said. The suspects were identified as Mohammad Salim (22), Mohammad Ismail (24) and Sayud (22), they said.

One of their accomplice managed to flee the spot, they said. The police laid a trap after they received information that the suspects would again try to target morning walkers near Shankar Market.

The suspects, who arrived on a motorcycle, were asked to stop by a police team. Instead of stopping, the duo started firing at the police. In self defence, the police also fired back at them, a senior police officer said. During the exchange of fire, Salim and Ismail suffered bullet injuries in their legs and were taken to RML hospital for treatment, the officer added.

While Sayud was arrested, another suspect managed to flee from the spot, the officer said. It is suspected that the accused were involved in allegedly robbing an expensive bicycle and an iPhone from a 24-year-old man at Connaught Place last week.

A case has been registered and raids are being carried out to nab the absconding suspect, police said.

