Kerala nun case: Victim accuses Franco Mulakkal of harassment

The nun, who had accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape, has lodged a complaint with the Kerala Women's Commission alleging mental harassment by Mulakkal and his supporters. The complainant has alleged that Mulakkal and his supporters are using social media platforms in order to defame her.

"'Some videos and the photographs of the victim have been used, which will reveal the identity. The videos are intended to disrespect, abuse, intimidate and influence the witness, victim and the investigation team," the complainant said. The nun in her complaint has alleged that such actions are a violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court and sought intervention from the state women commission in the matter.

Mulakkal was arrested last year following allegations by the nun that he repeatedly raped her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him. He is currently out on bail. (ANI)

