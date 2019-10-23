International Development News
1 killed in UP encounter: Police

PTI Pratapgarh
Updated: 23-10-2019 14:09 IST
A 44-year-old man allegedly wanted in connection with cases of murder and dacoity was killed and two police personnel were injured in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, an officer said on Wednesday. Sajid alias Bablu was surrounded by the police and a Special Task Force (STF) team in Raniganj area late on Tuesday night. There was an exchange of fire, and Sajid and two policemen were injured, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said.

The alleged criminal was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment. He was wanted in connection with cases of murder, loot and dacoity, the SP said. Fire arms and cartridges were recovered from the spot, the officer added. PTI CORR ABN

COUNTRY : India
