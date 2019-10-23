Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a 'Twitter waali neta': UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday slammed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by calling her a 'Twitter wali neta' (Twitter politician). He was reacting to Priyanka Gandhi's recent remark that the state topped crime against women.

"She is a Twitter wali neta. Recently, she made her brother lose the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. What she says does not matter. What matters is that we are taking steps to strengthen law and order in the state," Maurya told ANI. "The opposition does not have any issue. The reality is that there is fear amongst criminals. I would not comment on the numbers. We are acting strictly on crime and taking all steps to control these incidents," he added.

Yesterday, Priyanka had slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the rise in the crime against women in the state. Speaking to ANI, Priyanka had said, "Uttar Pradesh is number 1 in crime against women. It is very shameful. The state government should do something about it."

The Congress leader was referring to a 2017 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on October 21 that stated that the maximum number of crimes against women was registered in Uttar Pradesh. According to the report, over 3.5 lakh cases were registered against women, of which the maximum cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh (56,011), which is also the country's most populated state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)