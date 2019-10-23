Woman, her two minor children drown in lake

A woman and her two minor children drowned in a lake in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat on Wednesday, police said. The deceased were identified as Nayna Rathod (27), her two-year-old son Lalji and daughter Maya (4), they said.

"The woman, along with her son, jumped into the lake located in Khari village of Shihor taluka, in a bid to save her daughter from drowning. However, all of them drowned in the incident," police said. Their bodies were later recovered by the local residents and sent for post-mortem..

