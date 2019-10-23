Gangster nabbed in Jalandhar

A hardcore criminal and close aide of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was arrested in Jalandhar district, police said here on Wednesday. Three pistols, a rifle, 161 live cartridges were also recovered from possession of Harminder Singh alias Pehlwan alias Mannu Mehmapuria, police said.

Assistant Inspector General, Counter Intelligence (Jalandhar) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said police received a tip-off that dreaded gangster Mannu along with his associate was heading towards Bhogpur area in a car with a huge cache of weapons and ammunition. Police team led by Inspector Pritpal Singh cordoned off the area and asked them to surrender but the accused opened fire at the cops.

However, police managed to nab them, said AIG in an official release. During preliminary interrogation, Mannu revealed he was a close aide of notorious gangster Bhagwanpuria.

Mannu was facing several criminal cases including murder, banks robberies in various district of the state.

