UP guv to visit Vrindavan to pay obeisance to Lord Chaitanya's footwear

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will visit Mathura on Thursday to pay her obeisance to Lord Chaitanya on the occasion of annual celebrations on arrival of the deity's wooden footwear in Vrindavan from the Mahaprabhu temple at Nabadwip in West Bengal. An official said during her Vrindavan visit the governor would pay obeisance to Lord Chaitanya's 'padukas' in Radha Damodar temple and also visit Chandrodaya temple here.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, thousands of people participated in a religious procession from Chandroday temple to Radha Damodar temple in Vrindaban, where the Lord Chaitanya's padukas would be kept for five days to facilitate people to pay their obeisance, he stated. PTI CORR

