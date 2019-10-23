BGB firing that led to jawan's death unprovoked, unwarranted:

The Border Security Force has found in an enquiry that the firing by BGB which killed an Indian border guard last week was "unprovoked and unwarranted", BSF sources said on Wednesday. A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) man on October 17 had fired from his AK-47 rifle during a flag meeting along the international boundary in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, killing BSF head constable Vijay Bhan Singh and injuring another jawan, Rajvir Yadav.

"The firing by BGB has been found to be unprovoked and unwarranted. After the incident, the BGB had said BSF men illegally entered into Bangladesh territory. It appears that it is an attempt to justify the unprovoked firing to kill," BSF sources said. "This justification also has been found to be unreasonable as the BSF team had gone there on receipt of information from BGB personnel," the sources said quoting the probe report.

The BGB released two captured Indian fishermen directing them to inform the BSF about the holding of a flag meeting. The report comes a week after BSF has started an inquiry into the incident of killing of the head constable.

