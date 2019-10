Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan on Wednesday offered prayers at the LordVenkateswara shrine in Tirumala here

This is her first visit to the shrine after assumingcharge as governor on September 8

After an overnight stay on the hills, the governoraccompanied by family members offered prayers in the morning,temple sources said.

