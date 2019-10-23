Congress dissolves its Gujarat unit

The Congress on Wednesday dissolved its Gujarat unit, but asked the PCC chief, Amit Chavda, to continue.

The Congress president has approved the proposal for dissolving the panel of office bearers and executive committee of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. The PCC president shall remain unchanged, an official communication from AICC general secretary organization KC Venugopal said.

The Gujarat unit of the party would be revamped and a new body would be formed soon, sources said, but the dates have not been announced.

