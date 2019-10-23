Relief for kin of student killed during sports meet

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to provide an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Apheel Johnson, a plus-one student, who died of a head injury after being accidentally hit during a hammer throw event early this month. The state cabinet decided to help the family of Johnson, who was a volunteer in the junior athletics meet held near here on October 4.

He was struck when one of the competitors threw the hammer, a heavy iron ball. He died on October 21 while being treated in the intensive care unit. The cabinet also decided to hand over the reconstruction work of the 'controversial' Palarivattom flyover to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

In a press statement, the state government said it had decided to accept the recommendations of the expert committee appointed by it. The committee had recommended to accept Metroman E Sreedharans suggestion to demolish the existing flyover and construct a new one.

The state government has also decided to instruct the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation to recover the loss due to faulty construction from the contractor concerned. Also, the government decided to reduce the fine which was increased in the recent Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

As per the revised rates, the fine for not wearing helmet or seat-belt would be reduced to Rs 500 from Rs 1,000. Drunken-driving would continue to attract a fine of Rs 10,000. However, fine for overloading has been reduced to Rs 10,000 from Rs 20,000..

