BGB firing that led to jawan's death unprovoked, unwarranted:

The Border Security Force has found in an enquiry that the firing by BGB which killed an Indian border guard last week was "unprovoked and unwarranted", BSF sources said on Wednesday. A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) man on October 17 had fired from his AK-47 rifle during a flag meeting along the international boundary in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, killing BSF head constable Vijay Bhan Singh and injuring another jawan, Rajvir Yadav.

"The firing by BGB has been found to be unprovoked and unwarranted. After the incident, the BGB had said BSF men illegally entered into Bangladesh territory. It appears that it is an attempt to justify the unprovoked firing to kill," BSF sources said. "This justification also has been found to be unreasonable as the BSF team had gone there on receipt of information from BGB personnel," the sources said quoting the probe report.

The BGB released two captured Indian fishermen directing them to inform the BSF about the holding of a flag meeting, the report stated. It said, "Treating a bonafide move (based on trust) of an unsuspecting BSF platoon commander with his team to a BGB post, as border intrusion into Bangladesh is a misrepresentation of facts." Despite the firing, the BSF has been showing great patience and high ethos of border forces, it stated.

According to official sources, border forces of India and Bangladesh that guard the 4,096-km long international boundary have maintained friendly relations and no bullet has been exchanged between them for decades. The October 17 incident is an "aberration" and efforts were being made to ensure that the situation does not deteriorate, they added.

The BGB personnel had on October 17 held three Indian fishermen who were allowed by the BSF to fish within the International Border, but let go of two later. The third fisherman is still in the custody of Bangladeshi authorities. Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had on Saturday said the third fisherman will be released, in accordance with the norms.

Exuding confidence that the recent killing of a BSF jawan by a BGB man won't have an impact on bilateral ties, Khan had said he would talk to his Indian counterpart Amit Shah, if needed, to "defuse the situation"..

