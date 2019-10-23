PIL in SC seeking airfare refund, compensation for Jet Airways passengers

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking refund and compensation for Jet Airways passengers as the airline allegedly failed to refund the air-fares after it halted operations earlier this year. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice N V Ramana, is likely to hear the matter on October 25. The PIL has been filed by advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi on behalf of Bejon Kumar Mishra.

The PIL has sought directions for a prompt refund of the airfare with reasonable compensation to the affected passengers of Jet Airways. "It is a matter of fact that still refund of the airfare from the Jet Airways had not been released," says the petition.

The petition has also sought a direction, where the airline operators suddenly discontinued its operations without prior information to the passengers as well as some sort of immediate refund of the air ticket amount. It has also sought the issuance of comprehensive guidelines to regulate the eventuality of the emergency crisis by ensuring alternate arrangement for travel journey of the passengers.

The passengers are running from pillar to post for the refund of the airfares but of no avail. DGCA has been unable to provide help with the passengers, the petition adds. It says that around Rs 360 crore amount, which should have been refunded to the affected passengers, had not been refunded as yet.

The airline had halted operations in April this year due to acute cash crunch. Jet was facing a financial crisis due to bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices and a weak rupee. The airline has over one billion dollars in debt and has to repay money to banks, lessors of planes and suppliers besides clearing pending salaries of its pilots and other staff. (ANI)

