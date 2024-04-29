Congress to Conduct Caste and Economic Survey if Elected

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said if his party is voted to power, it would conduct a nation-wide caste and economic survey on priority.

Gandhi was addressing a poll rally in Patan town of north Gujarat.

''Ninety per cent of the country's population comprises SCs, STs and OBCs, but you will not find their representation in the corporate, media (sectors), private hospitals, private universities or as bureaucrats in government. We will first do a caste survey and economic survey after coming to power,'' he said.

Gandhi accused the ruling BJP and the RSS of planning to change the Constitution.

The ruling dispensation is also against the system of reservation, he claimed. The Wayanad MP further claimed that unemployment is at a 45-year high in the country.

He was addressing the rally in support of Patan Lok Sabha seat Congress candidate Chandanji Thakor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)