Left Menu

Congress to Conduct Caste and Economic Survey if Elected

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said if his party is voted to power, it would conduct a nation-wide caste and economic survey on priority.Gandhi was addressing a poll rally in Patan town of north Gujarat.Ninety per cent of the countrys population comprises SCs, STs and OBCs, but you will not find their representation in the corporate, media sectors, private hospitals, private universities or as bureaucrats in government.

PTI | Patan | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:27 IST
Congress to Conduct Caste and Economic Survey if Elected
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said if his party is voted to power, it would conduct a nation-wide caste and economic survey on priority.

Gandhi was addressing a poll rally in Patan town of north Gujarat.

''Ninety per cent of the country's population comprises SCs, STs and OBCs, but you will not find their representation in the corporate, media (sectors), private hospitals, private universities or as bureaucrats in government. We will first do a caste survey and economic survey after coming to power,'' he said.

Gandhi accused the ruling BJP and the RSS of planning to change the Constitution.

The ruling dispensation is also against the system of reservation, he claimed. The Wayanad MP further claimed that unemployment is at a 45-year high in the country.

He was addressing the rally in support of Patan Lok Sabha seat Congress candidate Chandanji Thakor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024