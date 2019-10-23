J&K admin approves creation of new department of registration

The Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) on Wednesday accorded sanction to the creation of a new department to provide hassle free service to the citizens for registration of documents pertaining to immovable property, an official spokesman said. The SAC, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik in Srinagar, approved the creation of 464 new posts under various categories in order to make the department of registration functional, the spokesman said.

"The SAC accorded sanction to the creation/establishment of a new Department of Registration under the Registration Act, 1908 (Central Act), now applicable to Jammu and Kashmir with effect from October 31 in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Act, 2019," the official said. "The department shall function under the overall administrative control of the revenue department," he added.

He said the new department will provide hassle free and speedy service to the citizens for registration of documents pertaining to immovable property like sale, gift, mortgage, lease and bequest. The SAC approved the appointment of additional deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates and assistant commissioners, revenue to exercise the powers of registrars and sub-registrars respectively, within such jurisdiction to be notified by the revenue department for purposes of the Registration Act, 1908, the spokesman said.

