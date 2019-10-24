Odisha VLW death: Cong women wing demands CBI probe

The women wing of Odisha Congress on Wednesday gheraoed the office of Jajpur Superintendent of Police and demanded a CBI probe into the death of a village level worker (VLW) of the district. Led by district Mahila Congress president Ritashree Mohanty, hundreds of party workers, carrying festoons and placards, took out a rally and held the protest outside the SP office at Panikoili.

Barabati MLA Muhammad Moquim, senior Congress leader Sura Routray, Congress state vice-president Bandita Parida also participated in the protest. Mohanty sought transfer of the district police chief Charan Singh Meena, alleging that the police failed to conduct the investigation properly.

The village level worker of Haridaspur gram panchayat, Smitarani Biswal, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a guest house, owned by the local Sarpanch's husband Rupesh Bhadra in Baligari. The police have arrested Bhadra.

"We are demanding a CBI investigation into the death of Biswal," Mohanty said. A silent protest was also staged by the association of executive officers' at the district and Gramya Rojgar Sevak Sangh demanding a judicial probe into the village worker's death.

Adequate security arrangements were made in and around the SP office to avoid any untoward incident. The opposition BJP had also organised a 12-hour strike demanding the CBI probe into the case.

