Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar leading by 4588 votes after first round of counting

After first round of counting, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is leading from Karnal assembly seat with 4588 votes. Khattar is seeking re-election from the Karnal assembly seat. According to Election Commission website, Khattar won the seat in 2014 by a margin of 63,773 votes.

The incumbent Chief Minister had filed his nomination from the seat on October 1. According to official trends from Election Commission, in Haryana, Jannayak Janta Party is leading on 10 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party on 29 and Indian National Congress is leading on 21 seats.

Counting of votes polled in Haryana Assembly elections begun earlier at 8 am. The fate of a total of 1,169 candidates is sealed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs). The state went to Assembly polls on October 21 amid tight security. According to the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 1,064 male and 105 female candidates are in the fray.

Ninety candidates are from the BJP, 87 from the BSP, four from the CPI, seven from the CPI-M, 90 from the Congress, one from the NCP, 81 from the Indian National Lok Dal, 375 Independent and 434 other candidates. (ANI)

