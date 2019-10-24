Veterinarian arrested for duping youth by offering jobs in JK Bank

A retired veterinarian was arrested by the Crime Branch of the police for allegedly duping a youth of over Rs 6 lakhs by offering him a job in the Jammu and Kashmir bank, officials said on Thursday. Retired veterinary doctor of the Animal Husbandry department Dr Rehmat Ullah Khora was arrested from Srinagar city for cheating a youth, a Crime Branch officer said.

"An FIR was earlier registered for cheating and defrauding the complainant by luring him with an offer of a job in Jammu and Kashmir bank for an amount of Rs 6.20 lakhs," the official said. He said the accused is an accomplice in the case along with the person named Sajjad Ahmad Nazar. Sajad was arrested from Kishatwar earlier but he had got bail.

Taking advantage of the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley, the accused was hiding in Srinagar to avoid arrest for the last six months, the official said. "With meticulous planning and coordinated efforts, the accused Dr Rehmat Ullah has been arrested by a team of the Crime Branch after developing intelligence inputs about his presence in Srinagar city", the officer added.

A written complaint was lodged by the complainant against the accused regarding fraud and cheating. Subsequently, a preliminary verification was initiated which substantiated the allegations against the accused, he said.

