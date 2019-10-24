Maha: 5 booked for duping job aspirant of Rs 1.13 lakh

Five people have been booked by Thane police in Maharashtra for allegedly duping a 34-year-old woman of over Rs one lakh on the pretext of getting her a job, an official said on Thursday. The accused, including a woman, claimed they were associated with an online recruitment firm, a police spokesperson said.

They promised the victim, Sampada Mahadev Tari, an MBA graduate from Kalwa township, to get her a job, she said. According to the victim, the accused allegedly took Rs 1,13,516 from her in last couple of months, she said.

However, they recently told her that the firm had closed down and her money would be refunded. When the woman did not get her money back, she lodged a police complaint on Wednesday against the five accused, identified as Manisha Gupta, Ritesh Sharma, Akilesh, Nivas Laxman and Rahul Mehta, the spokesperson said.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, she said, adding that no arrest was made so far..

