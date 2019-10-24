TSRTC employees not yet been paid Sept month salaries: Telangana Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena's state unit on Thursday alleged that the permanent employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have not yet been paid their salaries for the month of September. Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena Telangana general secretary Sudarshan, "The permanent employees who have served their duties in the month of September are not paid yet. If Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao cannot tackle a single department, then how will he tackle all the other departments. This is injustice caused to loyal workers working towards the welfare of the people."

"Today the government is paying Rs 1750 per day to the temporary drivers whereas the permanent drivers were paid Rs 650 per day," he added. The TSRTC employees' strike has entered its 20th day on Thursday.

"Government tells 80 per cent of the buses are providing services through temporary staff, but this is false as you can see almost all the buses among are parked at the Depot," Mohan Rao, a TSRTC employee told ANI. "Today is the 20th day of the strike and yet the government is not willing to fulfil our legal terms that were promised during the Telangana agitation," he added.

Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of TSRTC. (ANI)

